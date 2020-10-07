Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP to hold march to state secretariat against 'worsening' law and order on Oct 8

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Ritesh Tiwari alleged that senior leader and former MLA Shamik Bhattacharya was attacked by TMC workers near Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district this afternoon when he was going to attend a party rally. "The law and order situation has completely broken down in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 00:38 IST
Bengal BJP to hold march to state secretariat against 'worsening' law and order on Oct 8
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal BJP will conduct a protest march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Thursday against the alleged worsening law and order situation and the issue of corruption under the Trinamool Congress government in the state, a saffron party leader said. According to state BJP sources, the "Nabanna Abhiyan (March to Nabanna)" is part of the party's strategy before the final push against the TMC government.

Assembly election is due in the state next year. The "Nabanna Abhiyan" has been convened by the BJP Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party.

"On October 8, we would conduct Nabanna Abhiyan. BJP workers and youth activists from across the state will come down to the city to participate in the march," BJP Yuva Morcha state president Soumitra Khan said. Four major rallies - three from Kolkata and one from Howrah - will march towards the state secretariat at Sibpur in Howrah district.

"One rally will be led by state president Dilip Ghosh. (BJP) national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice-president Mukul Roy will lead another," a party leader said.

The two other rallies will be led by BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya and party general secretary Sayantan Basu, he said. Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Ritesh Tiwari alleged that senior leader and former MLA Shamik Bhattacharya was attacked by TMC workers near Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district this afternoon when he was going to attend a party rally.

"The law and order situation has completely broken down in the state. It has gone for a toss," Tiwari said in a tweet. He also attached photos of Bhattacharya's car which was damaged in the attack.

The BJP leader also alleged that his repeated calls to district police superintendent were not answered. The police said they are looking into the incident.

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's quarterly report could land Musk another $3 billion

Teslas upcoming quarterly report could put another 3 billion in Chief Executive Elon Musks pocket.The electric car maker on Tuesday saw the six-month average of its stock market value hit 250 billion, a milestone toward triggering the fourt...

Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump's misleading COVID-19 posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter took action on posts from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for violating their rules against coronavirus misinformation by suggesting that COVID-19 was just like the flu.Facebook took the post down but not bef...

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election. Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not negotiating in good faith and said hes ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks dive after Trump halts talks on coronavirus relief legislation

Wall Street promptly reversed solid gains late Tuesday, plunging into negative territory after President Donald Trump announced he was halting talks on coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 elections.All three major U.S. sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020