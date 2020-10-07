Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD(U) issues list of candidates; Lalu's samdhi to contest from Nitish party

The JD(U) released list of the candidates at a press conference addressed by state president Basistha Narayan Singh, party leader in Rajya Sabha RCP Singh and its state working president Ashok Choudhary. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar headed party has already allocated seven seats out of its quota of 122 seats in the 243-member assembly to its associate partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 20:05 IST
JD(U) issues list of candidates; Lalu's samdhi to contest from Nitish party
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

RJD president Lalu Prasad's 'samdhi' Chandrika Roy has been nominated by the JD(U) from his traditional Parsa assembly seat, but name of the former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is missing from the list of 115 candidates released by the party on Wednesday. The JD(U) released list of the candidates at a press conference addressed by state president Basistha Narayan Singh, party leader in Rajya Sabha RCP Singh and its state working president Ashok Choudhary.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar headed party has already allocated seven seats out of its quota of 122 seats in the 243-member assembly to its associate partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Roy, father of Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya, had recently switched over to the JD(U) from RJD.

Roy, son of former chief minister Daroga Prasd Rai and a minister in the RJD government in the past as well in the 2015 Grand Alliance ministry, will be in fray from Parsa constituency in Saran district which he has represented six times in the past. The name of the former state police chief Gupteshwar Pandey, who took VRS last month and later was given membership of the JD(U) by the chief minister himself, is missing from the list of nominees made public during the day.

Buxar, hometown of Pandey and Shahpur constituency from where it was speculated in the media that he might contest the state polls have gone to the BJP under seat-sharing formula. The JD(U) got two seats in the Buxar district- Dumraon and Rajpur (reserved SC)-where it named Anjum Ara and state minister Santosh Kumar Nirala respectively.

Kumar's party has yet not named anybody for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat which will see by-election on November 7. The by-poll has been necessitated due to death of JD(U0 sitting MP Baidyanath Mahto. There was hectic speculations in the media about chance of the former DGP being fielded from there.

Pandey, who had hit the national headlines in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, hopes now rest on Valmiki Nagar bypolls or a berth in the legislative council in future. Though Pandey could not find place in the JD(U)'s list, his former police colleague Sunil Kumar, who retired as Director General (Home Guards) recently has been nominated by the JD(U) from Bhore (reserved seat) in Gopalganj district.

Majority of the ministers and turncoats have been given ticket by the JD(U). Speaker of the outgoing assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will contest from his traditional seat Saraiganj in Samastipur district.

Ministers- Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ram Sevak Singh, Shrawan Kumar, Jai Kumar Singh, Bima Bharti, Madan Sahni, Khursheed Firoz Ahmad, Shailesh Kumar and Krishnandan Prasad Varma have been repeated from their old constituencies. Jaivardhan Singh Yadav, grandson of former Bihar minister and a powerful yadav leader Ramlakhan Singh Yadav has been given ticket from his old seat Paliganj while Faraz Fatmi has been named from Darbhanga rural seat. Both had left RJD and joined JD(U) recently.

The two RLSP MLAs-Lallan Paswan and Sudhansu Sekhar- who had crossed over to Kumar's party have also been renominated. HAM has already named its seven candidates. Jitan Ram Manjhi filed his nomination Wednesday from Imamganj (reserved SC) seat.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020