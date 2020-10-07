Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

Belarus has been rocked by protests since an Aug. 9 election that confirmed another term for President Alexander Lukashenko. "We are very concerned about the information we are getting," Bach said in a conference call at the end of the body's executive board meeting.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:53 IST
Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination
Representation Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is investigating claims by Belarus athletes they are being discriminated against because of their political views, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Belarus has been rocked by protests since an Aug. 9 election that confirmed another term for President Alexander Lukashenko.

"We are very concerned about the information we are getting," Bach said in a conference call at the end of the body's executive board meeting. He said the IOC had already corresponded with the national committee and would now also look into scholarship and other funds that had been directed to Belarus and whether they had reached the individuals they were meant for.

"What we are hearing is in fact athletes are saying that they are discriminated against by their National Olympic Committee (NOC) just for political reasons," Bach said. Lukashenko is also president of his country's Olympic committee (NOC).

"Non-discrimination is an essential value of the Olympic movement. This is why we are taking it so seriously," Bach said. "The Executive Board... decided we will strengthen our investigation to determine whether the NOC has fulfilled and is fulfilling obligation as per the Olympic charter."

Lukashenko is struggling to contain nearly two months of street protests and more than 13,000 people have been arrested and many opposition leaders jailed. Belarus athletes have repeatedly urged sports bodies including the IOC to suspend the national Olympic committee's membership.

"We are a civil non-governmental organisation and our mandate is limited to sport. We cannot change the laws or the political system or the laws of a sovereign country," Bach said. "But we are taking very seriously the mandate we have to ensure that the NOCs of any country respect the Olympic charter and that athletes enjoy rights in compliance with the charter."

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CCI comes out with SOP on virtual hearing; prohibits parties from recording proceedings

The Competition Commission of India CCI has come out with a standard operating procedure for virtual hearings, strictly prohibiting the parties and their authorised representatives from recording the proceedings. Any such action shall be vi...

DGCA issues detailed refund guidelines after SC verdict

Aviation regulator DGCA issued detailed guidelines on Wednesday regarding a refund of the ticket price for the flights cancelled amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The guidelines came six days after the Supreme Court directed that a f...

Telangana No.1 in maintenance of law and order in country: CM

The Telangana government was laying more emphasis on protection of women and the police should put an extra effort to ensure it, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday. Rao, who chaired a meeting to discuss law and order, wome...

94 candidates in fray for LAHDC Leh polls

As many as 94 candidates are in the fray for the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC Leh, the first democratic exercise in the region post the union territory status, officials said on Wednesday. The polls are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020