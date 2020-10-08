Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:44 IST
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic took center stage at the vice presidential debate, although Mike Pence and Kamala Harris's relatively sedate performance stood in stark contrast to last week's chaotic presidential showdown. -With a Fox Business TV interview scheduled, a quarantined President Trump starts to re-emerge in a bid to reinvigorate his stalled election campaign. -Republicans fear that Trump's response to his COVID-19 diagnosis and his abandonment of pandemic stimulus talks put retaining control of the Senate on Nov. 3 in jeopardy. -Facebook bans militarized language in calls for poll watching as it readies for the election, but won't take down "Army for Trump" video".

-Joe Biden takes to Twitter and asks supporters to "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly" after a housefly makes an appearance during the vice-presidential debate and sits on Mike Pence's hair for several minutes. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -U.S. prepares another round of new sanctions on Iran's financial industry, according to Republican aides, as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran ahead of the Nov. 3 election. INVESTOR VIEW -A repeat victory by President Trump would continue his administration's agenda of deregulation, which has already handed banks $40 billion. BY THE NUMBERS Latest Reuters/Ipsos polling of likely voters in battleground states shows Joe Biden ahead of Trump by 4 points in Florida and up by 2 points - a statistical tie - in Arizona.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 8: -Updates as Trump continues treatment for COVID-19 at the White House

-Trump appears in first TV interview since contracting COVID-19 with Fox Business (8 a.m. ET/1200 GMT) -Joe Biden campaigns in Arizona -Mike Pence campaigns in Nevada and Arizona -TV audience ratings for vice-presidential debate to be released Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 ( https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 ) on Eikon or Workspace. Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

PMSPMS

PMSPMS...

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet as tensions ease

The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey have met on the sidelines of a conference in Slovakia and agreed to set a date for the start of a new round of exploratory talks between the two, officials said Wednesday. A dispute between the two...

SC pulls up Centre over 'evasive' affidavit on pleas alleging discriminatory media coverage over Jamaat congregation

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Central government for having a junior officer file an evasive affidavit full of unnecessary and nonsensical averments on pleas alleging discriminatory coverage by a section of the media and spreadi...

Eli Lilly in deal to supply COVID-19 treatments to low income countries

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement with the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for potential supply of its experimental antibody treatments for COVID-19 to low and middle-income countries.As part of the deal, Lil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020