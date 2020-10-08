Trump says he will not do a virtual debate

Trump says he will not do a virtual debateReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:39 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a debate with Democrat Joe Biden under a new format announced by the debates commission in which each candidate would appear at remote locations. In an interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo, Trump said the new virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates was not acceptable to him.
"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," he said. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)
