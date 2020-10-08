Left Menu
Bihar polls: LJP releases list of 42 candidates

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Thursday released a list of 42 candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Thursday released a list of 42 candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi and Rajendra Singh - BJP leaders who had recently joined the party are included in the list and they will contest from Sasaram, Paliganj and Dinara respectively.

Out of the total candidates in the list, eight are women. Senior Bihar BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasiya on Wednesday joined the LJP. Earlier, Bihar BJP vice-president Rajendra Singh and party leader Usha Vidyarthi had joined the LJP.

The LJP has decided not to contest Bihar Assembly Elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of NDA in the state. The party will not contest the seats being contested by the BJP but will fight on those that are being contested by JDU. JD-U has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for Bihar Assembly polls under their seat-sharing agreement. JD-U will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM from its 122 seats while the BJP has decided to give 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of 121 seats.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

