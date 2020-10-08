Void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled: PM Modi on Paswan's demise

Left Menu
Condoling the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister, and there is a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled." "Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss.

Condoling the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister, and there is a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled. Paswan died on Thursday at the age of 74.

Reacting to Paswan's demise, the prime minister said, "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled." "Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," he said. Hailing the Lok Janshakti Party patron for his rise in politics through hardwork and determination, Modi said as a young leader, Paswan resisted "tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency".

"He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas," Modi said. Modi said that working together, shoulder to shoulder, with Paswan has been an incredible experience.

"His interventions during Cabinet meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a series of tweets. Paswan had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

