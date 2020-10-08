Stalin condoles Paswan's death
Expressing shock and grief over his demise, he said Paswan had been a crusader of social justice all his life. "A pillar of social justice has fallen today. A voice of oppressed people in Parliament has fallen silent," he said. During his stint as a Minister at the Centre, he sanctioned various projects for Tamil Nadu, Stalin said in his condolence message.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:29 IST
DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, hailing him as a crusader of social justice. Expressing shock and grief over his demise, he said Paswan had been a crusader of social justice all his life.
"A pillar of social justice has fallen today. A voice of oppressed people in Parliament has fallen silent," he said. During his stint as a Minister at the Centre, he sanctioned various projects for Tamil Nadu, Stalin said in his condolence message.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vilas Paswan
- Paswan
- M K Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- Stalin
- Ram
ALSO READ
Bihar polls to write 'new story' of state's betterment: Chirag Paswan
LJP highlights its issues with Nitish Kumar as Shah, Nadda hold meeting with Chirag Paswan
No one can suppress, reduce or erase the existence of LJP, Chirag Paswan tells supporters
Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan definitely the CM candidate of LJP, says Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi
If I had to choose the easier path, I would have joined the 'gathbandhan': LJP chief Chirag Paswan