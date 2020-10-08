Left Menu
Stalin condoles Paswan's death

Expressing shock and grief over his demise, he said Paswan had been a crusader of social justice all his life. "A pillar of social justice has fallen today. A voice of oppressed people in Parliament has fallen silent," he said. During his stint as a Minister at the Centre, he sanctioned various projects for Tamil Nadu, Stalin said in his condolence message.

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, hailing him as a crusader of social justice. Expressing shock and grief over his demise, he said Paswan had been a crusader of social justice all his life.

