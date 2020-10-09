Left Menu
TN Guv, CM condole Paswan's death

Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was the "voice of the oppressed," Purohit said, while Palaniswami recalled the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader's struggle for social justice. Paswan (74) had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi a few days ago and died on Thursday evening.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan, hailing his contributions to the country. Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was the "voice of the oppressed," Purohit said, while Palaniswami recalled the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader's struggle for social justice.

Paswan (74) had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi a few days ago and died on Thursday evening. He was a "long time parliamentarian and a visionary leader with political wisdom," Purohit said.

"He was known for his simplicity, humbleness, governance skills and commitment towards the deprived class. He was the voice of the oppressed, and always stood for the marginalised throughout his life," the Governor said in his condolence message.

Paswan's contribution in the upliftment of the downtrodden people will be remembered forever, Purohit said, adding his untimely demise "is an irreparable loss to the people of India, his supporters and particularly to the state of Bihar." Condoling the leader's death, Purohit said he prayed to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace. In a statement, Palaniswami expressed shock and grief over Paswan's demise.

"He strived for social justice and worked for the upliftment of the poor," he said. As a parliamentarian, Paswan would convey his views in a deep and intellectual manner and moved well across party lines, he said.

Paswan's "death is a great loss not just for his family and party workers but for the country," Palaniswami added..

