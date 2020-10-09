Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez, PM pay tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence here on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:48 IST
Prez, PM pay tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence here on Friday. Senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Ramdas Athavale, Jitendra Kumar, also paid tributes to the departed leader.

Others who offered condolences and prayers at Paswan's residence included BJP MPs Pragya Thakur and Ramesh Bidhuri, NCP President Sharad Pawar, RJD MP Misa Bharti and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country who had been a part of several governments headed by rival parties, died on Thursday at the age of 74. The Lok Janshakti Party founder and Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was admitted to a private hospital here for several weeks and had recently undergone a heart operation.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been convened on Friday to express condolences over the minister's demise. The Union Home Ministry has announced the national flag will fly at half mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories on Friday as a mark of respect to Paswan.

A state funeral will also be accorded to the Union minister. Paswan's body will be flown to the party's office in Patna in afternoon and cremation will take place there on Saturday.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Suárez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona

Striker Luis Surez said his former club Barcelona treated him so unfairly that he spent days in tears before his departure to Atltico Madrid. In another sign he can still deliver to his teams, Surez scored Uruguays first goal from the spot ...

Judo in Japan: Getting unwanted scrutiny for abuse, violence

Japan is the home of judo, and the 19th-century martial art is sure to get more attention at home than any other sport at next years Tokyo Olympics. But its also drawing unwanted scrutiny over widespread allegations of violence, and accompa...

PREVIEW-Rugby-New eras for Australia, NZ as test rugby returns

Trans-Tasman rugby will enter a new era on Sunday as New Zealand host Australia in their Bledisloe Cup match, which is also the first test to be played since the novel coronavirus shutdown in March.The match, however, will not only be playe...

Four arrested for kidnapping four-month-old tribal boy in MP

Jabalpur, Oct 9 PTIFour persons, including two women, were arrested here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old tribal boy and trying to sell him in Mumbai, police said on Friday. The accused included a couple and an au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020