Lavrov says Russia-EU ties are rapidly worsening due to Navalny case

Relations between Russia and the European Union are rapidly deteriorating, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, responding to a question about possible EU sanctions against Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Speaking at a news conference with his Danish counterpart in Moscow, Lavrov said the EU was acting as judge and jury in the Navalny case and had failed to share vital information with Moscow that would allow Russia to investigate.

Lavrov said Germany was in breach of its international obligations over its failure to share that information. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in Navalny's poisoning case. Navalny has accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind the attack, an idea the Kremlin has rejected.