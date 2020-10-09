Left Menu
COVID-19 positive persons vote in Telangana Legislative Council bypoll

Out of the 15 COVID-19 positive voters, 13 turned up at the polling stations to vote wearing PPE kits, while two availed of postal ballot, the sources said. Some people came to the polling stations in their own vehicles.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Recording a unique first, COVID-19 positive persons exercised their franchise wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in a bypoll to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency on Friday. Three candidates, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and former MP K Kavitha, are in the fray.

Representatives of local bodies are the voters in the bypoll. The total number of voters in the election was 824, but one person passed away, according to official sources.

Out of the remaining 823 voters, 821 people cast their vote, while two others used postal ballots, thesources said. A total of 15 voters, who tested positive for COVID-19, exercised their franchise,they said.

The administration made some special arrangements for the COVID-19 positive voters, providing PPE kits and arranging ambulances. Out of the 15 COVID-19 positive voters, 13 turned up at the polling stations to vote wearing PPE kits, while two availed of postal ballot, the sources said.

Some people came to the polling stations in their own vehicles. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 12.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting TRS MLC Bhoopathi Reddy after he switched over to the Congress at the time of the 2018 assembly elections.

