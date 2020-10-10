Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh
The top diplomats from the two countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details will be agreed on later. The announcement follows 10 hours of talks between the diplomats in Moscow, which were sponsored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 06:18 IST
Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting at noon Saturday. The top diplomats from the two countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details will be agreed on later.
The announcement follows 10 hours of talks between the diplomats in Moscow, which were sponsored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov said the cease-fire should pave way for talks on settling the conflict. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began September 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
The talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were held on invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin..
- READ MORE ON:
- Azerbaijani
- Vladimir Putin
- Sergey Lavrov
- Armenian
- Russian
- Lavrov
ALSO READ
Armenia says it shot down 2 Azerbaijani copters in dispute
UN secretary general calls on Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to establish a ceasefire
ADVISORY-Alert on phone call between Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers withdrawn
Armenian military says 3 Azerbaijani jets downed in Karabakh
2,300 Armenian soldiers killed, wounded in clashes, claims Azerbaijani defence ministry