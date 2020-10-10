Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will urge PM to give message to people to follow COVID safety norms in Durga Puja: BJP

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Saturday said that it would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a message asking the people of the state to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during Durga Puja festival this year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 17:29 IST
Will urge PM to give message to people to follow COVID safety norms in Durga Puja: BJP

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Saturday said that it would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a message asking the people of the state to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during Durga Puja festival this year. The matter was discussed recently by the partys state leadership, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

"We would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to give a message to people before Durga Puja regarding COVID-19 safety precautions. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengal, but we have to be careful due to the pandemic situation," he told reporters. Earlier on Friday, Ghosh had urged the people of the state to observe Durga Puja but shun the festivities this year.

"There was not much celebration in Holi and Ramnavami this year. Let the celebrations be muted during COVID-19 time. We are scared of the safety of people as the chief minister said Durga Puja festivities would take place this year as well," he had said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the puja committees to prepare open-air marquees in view of the contagion and ensure that pandal hoppers wear masks. West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,573 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,87,603, while the death toll rose to 5,501 with 62 more deaths, according to the health department.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in appalling conditions after abducting them over two weeks ago, an aid group said on Saturday. Masked militiamen abducted the migrants on September...

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's vital health parameters normal: Daughter

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjees vital health parameters are normal, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Saturday. The 85-year-old actor was shifted to the ITU of a city hospital after he experienced restlessness and was in an acute...

Sonakshi Sinha pours love over mother Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday. The Dabangg, actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and penned down a short yet birthday w...

Mideast wildfires kill 2, force thousands to flee homes

Wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed two people, forced thousands of people to leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border, state media and officials said Satu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020