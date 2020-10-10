Left Menu
Will seek account of 54 years of Congress' rule in Baroda: Khattar

Khattar said each department of the state government initiated works as per the aspiration of people here, adding that several development projects had been started. The Haryana chief minister also alleged that Congress legislators never bothered about this constituency.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:16 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the BJP will seek from the Congress "an account of 54 years" for which its members remained legislators from the assembly constituency, where a by-election will be held in November. Khattar also said they would ask voters of the Baroda assembly seat whether they want a person who would get development work done or an "inactive" one.

The bypoll to the Baroda assembly seat in Sonipat, which was necessitated due to demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April, will be held on November 3 while the counting of votes is to take place on November 10. Khattar said the BJP in alliance with the JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) will contest this bypoll, though the election symbol will be saffron party's 'lotus'.

"Most of the time, Congress-led governments in the country and in this state remained in power. In this constituency (Baroda) also, Congress party's members have been getting elected from here for almost 54 years. "When we will go to the poll, we will also seek an account from them (Congress) of 54 years," Khattar told the media in Gohana in Haryana's Sonipat district.

He said he had told the people of Baroda after the death of the Congress legislator that they should consider him as their MLA till the new legislator is elected. Khattar said each department of the state government initiated works as per the aspiration of people here, adding that several development projects had been started.

The Haryana chief minister also alleged that Congress legislators never bothered about this constituency. "Certainly, we will tell the people how an MLA of this constituency should be. Whether they want a person who gets their work done or an inactive one," he said.         "You should elect one who could get your work done in the next four years," he added.

He said his government completed several works related to roads, electricity, canal and had also announced to set up two colleges, a rice mill and industrial model township for generating employment for people of this constituency. "They (Congress) left several works in the midway," he alleged.

Attacking former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Khattar said the Congress leader used to say that Baroda and Kiloi constituencies were given equal treatment. "If these are equal eyes, then who told you to see more from one eye and putting a spectacle on the other one. The works like in Kiloi should also have been done here (Baroda)," he said.

Garhi Sampla Kiloi is the home constituency of Hooda. Khattar said the ruling party will go door to door and establish personal contact with 1.50 lakh people in Baroda and tell people about the development work done by his government.

He said the BJP-JJP alliance will fight the Baroda bypoll on the issues of development, transparency in government functioning and employment. He said his government would start purchasing groundnut from farmers in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar.

