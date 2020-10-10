82.36 per cent voter turnout in last phase of Rajasthan panchayat elections

Left Menu
Over 80 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to elect panch and sarpanch in the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan which concluded on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic. State Election Commission secretary Shyam Rajpurohit said the voter turnout was 82.36 per cent in the fourth phase polling covering 897 gram panchayats.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:41 IST
Over 80 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to elect panch and sarpanch in the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan which concluded on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic. State Election Commission secretary Shyam Rajpurohit said the voter turnout was 82.36 per cent in the fourth phase polling covering 897 gram panchayats. The voting began at 7.30 am and concluded at 5.30 pm amid tight security.

There were 30.56 lakh voters -- 15.97 lakh men and 14.59 lakh women -- in the fourth phase. He said the polling was held according to the guidelines related to COVID-19.

As many as 4,629 candidates were in the fray for the post of sarpanch and 11,373 for the post of panch, he said, adding that 26 sarpanch and 3,714 panch have already been elected unopposed. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the polling to elect sarpanch, while ballot papers were used to elect panch.

Voting in the earlier three phases took place on September 28, October 3 and October 6..

