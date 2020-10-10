Law and order collapsed in Bengal, Congress-Left will fight

Left Menu
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state and the Congress and the Left will fight together against both the BJP and the TMC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:59 IST
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state and the Congress and the Left will fight together against both the BJP and the TMC. Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May next year.

The Pradesh Congress Committee president led a two- km-long march from Bidhan Bhavan, the party's state headquarters, to Y Channel in Esplanade against the "near- extinct" healthcare system in the state which "failed" to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress workers also protested the rise in power tariff and increase in the prices of essential commodities.

The Left and the Congress will fight together against the TMC and the BJP to "expose" their "fascist undemocratic nature and communal politics", he said. "The state is passing through a critical juncture, and the ruling TMC government has failed on all fronts -- health, controlling prices of essential commodities and the law and order which has collapsed with the rise in murders and attacks on women.

"The TMC has failed to protect the people of the state. There is no democracy in West Bengal," the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said during the march. The fight of the Congress is both against the TMC in the state and the BJP at the Centre, he said.

Around 1,000 party activists participated in the march, holding placards criticising the TMC government in the state and shouting slogans. "We don't want this government which only believes in the cut money culture," Chowdhury added.

