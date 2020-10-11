Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump appears in public as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19 and his doctor said he was no longer a transmission risk.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 07:09 IST
Trump appears in public as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19 and his doctor said he was no longer a transmission risk. Trump took a test on Saturday which showed that he was no longer a "transmission risk to others," his physician Sean Conley said in a statement, adding that an assortment of tests taken by the president showed there was no longer evidence "of actively replicating virus."

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Conley's statement indicated that the president had tested negative for the coronavirus. Standing alone and not wearing a mask, the Republican president spoke from a White House balcony on Saturday afternoon - his first public event since being diagnosed with the highly contagious disease. Trump was hospitalized on Oct. 2 for treatment of COVID-19, and returned to the White House on Monday.

Trump urged a packed crowd of hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters, most wearing masks but not respecting social distancing guidelines, to help get out the vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump plans to travel to Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively.

"I'm feeling great," he told the crowd. Speaking firmly and without hesitation, Trump delivered a shorter-than-usual campaign speech, hailing his record in fighting crime and boosting the U.S. economy, while slamming Democrats as his supporters cheered. A flesh-colored bandage was visible on his right hand.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia detains 60 Chinese nationals, 6 vessels for trespassing

Malaysias maritime authorities said on Saturday they had detained 60 Chinese nationals and six Chinese-registered fishing vessels they said were trespassing into the Southeast Asian countrys waters.Malaysia reported 89 intrusions by Chinese...

Trump no longer considered transmission risk to others, says his doctor

US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said, as the president held an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the COVID-19 disease...

Trump accuses Biden of 'shipping jobs to China'

US President Donald Trump has alleged that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in his previous capacities as Senator and vice president was busy shipping jobs to China, prompting the latter to hit back. Biden said Trump will be the...

Appeals court keeps alive for now Texas' limit on drop boxes for absentee ballots

A U.S. federal appeals court on Saturday issued a temporary stay that allows the Republican governor of Texas to continue limiting counties to a single drop-off site for absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election.Texas is a longti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020