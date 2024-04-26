White House national security adviser sees new momentum in Gaza hostage talks
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday he saw fresh momentum in talks to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining Israeli hostages. "I believe that there is a renewed effort under way involving Qatar and Egypt as well as Israel to try to find a way forward," Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday he saw fresh momentum in talks to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining Israeli hostages.
"I believe that there is a renewed effort under way involving Qatar and Egypt as well as Israel to try to find a way forward," Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview. "Do I think that there is new momentum, new life in these hostage talks? I believe there is."
