PM Modi pays tributes to JP, Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan and RSS stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary, saying India is proud that legends like them were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for the nation, Modi tweeted. "I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India's freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people's welfare," the prime minister said in his tributes to Narayan, the face of the anti-Emergency movement. Praising Deshmukh, Modi said, "The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti." While JP, as Jayaprakash Narayan was popularly known, was born on this day in 1902, Deshmukh was born on October 11 in 1916.