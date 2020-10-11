Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi pays tributes to JP, Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan and RSS stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary, saying India is proud that legends like them were born in this land. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people's welfare," the prime minister said in his tributes to Narayan, the face of the anti-Emergency movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:46 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to JP, Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan and RSS stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary, saying India is proud that legends like them were born in this land.  Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for the nation, Modi tweeted.  "I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India's freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people's welfare," the prime minister said in his tributes to Narayan, the face of the anti-Emergency movement.  Praising Deshmukh, Modi said, "The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti."   While JP, as Jayaprakash Narayan was popularly known, was born on this day in 1902, Deshmukh was born on October 11 in 1916.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet to lead Supernovas, Velocity

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Sunday announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Mithali Raj as skippers of Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Womens T2...

Five of 12 PSU bank stocks trade near face value

Five out of 12 public sector banks are trading near the face value of their equity shares on bourses regardless of a rally in stock benchmark indices, according to an analysis. Shares of state-run Indian Overseas Bank are even trad...

B-town celebs pour in wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

As legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 78th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia are among the first ones to send in warm birthday wishes to him on social media. Amitabh Bachchans co-star Ayus...

S.Korea eases social distancing curbs amid COVID-19 downtrend

South Korea said on Sunday it will begin social distancing rules on Monday, allowing the reopening of nightly entertainment facilities and sports fixtures, as new coronavirus cases have been edging lower in recent weeks.Daily infections of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020