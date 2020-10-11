Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden visit Tuesday caps push into Ohio, once a longshot

Joe Biden is set to make his first general election campaign visit Monday to Ohio, signaling the former vice president's hopes of winning the state Democrats lost by a significant margin four years ago.

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:29 IST
Biden visit Tuesday caps push into Ohio, once a longshot

Joe Biden is set to make his first general election campaign visit Monday to Ohio, signaling the former vice president's hopes of winning the state Democrats lost by a significant margin four years ago. The Biden campaign said the former vice president plans an afternoon campaign speech in Toledo, then will head to Cincinnati for a voter mobilization event.

Vice President Mike Pence also plans a “Make America Great Again” campaign stop in Columbus on Monday, as he filled in for Trump, who has been sidelined from the campaign trail recently after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Biden extended his Ohio advertising presence in Ohio last week, adding money notably to radio in rural western counties and in the state's eastern and southeastern Appalachian counties, where Trump won big four years ago. The president won the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 8 percentage points in 2016.

The announcement comes as surveys show the race in Ohio close, with Trump consistently trailing in key northern industrial states he won in 2016. That includes Michigan — which is within shouting distance of Toledo, located in Ohio's northwest corner, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign characterizes Biden as a late-comer to a state where its ground operation — including 28 field offices and over 117 staff — has been active more months. “While Joe Biden and Democrats fumble to find Ohio at the 11th hour, Trump Victory never took the Buckeye State for granted and developed the strongest grassroots operation in the history of our state,” spokesman Dan Lusheck said in a statement Saturday. “We look forward to a big win for Team Trump on November 3rd.” Biden's team has said it always had Ohio on its wish list. Biden's work with the automotive industry and his middle-class northeast Pennsylvania upbringing helped fuel the hope. However, Biden's team began spending television advertising dollars more aggressively, earlier in Iowa and Georgia, because the two states, though also a leap for a Democratic nominee, have fewer larger media markets and therefore cost less to advertise.

Trump's support has declined in suburbs across Ohio this year, notably in and around Cincinnati, according to surveys by Republican legislative strategists, worrying them about whether Trump's plan to turn out more voters than 2016 in the rural parts of the state can compensate for the losses. Cincinnati also has a second strategic purpose. Five-term Republican Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio's 1st US House District is in a competitive fight with Democrat Kate Schroeder for the seat there.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League critical of Liverpool and Man Utd plan for changes

Proposals backed by Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League EFL for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from Englands top flight on Sunday. Liverpool and United are backing a plan ...

French nurses' poll paints grim picture as virus cases soar

A significant number of French nurses responding to a poll say they are tired and fed up, with 37 per cent saying that the coronavirus pandemic is making them want to change jobs. The poll published Sunday by the National Order of Nurses co...

COVID-19: Necessary to take extra precautions during festive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and othe...

Bihar needs leadership of Modi and Nitish, says JP Nadda

Bihar needs the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for its progress, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday, backing the JDU chiefs bid for a fourth consecutive term in power. Address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020