FIR lodged on Congress leader Tara Yadav's complaint, Mukund Bhaskar says will file defamation

A FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Congress leader Tara Yadav who was allegedly manhandled by party workers at an event here, police said. "She filed a Police complaint against some office-bearers of her own party. Based on it, FIR has been registered. We are investigating the case and action will be taken based on findings," Shishya Pal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Deoria told ANI on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday when Tara Yadav was thrashed for questioning the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat in the upcoming by-polls for Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Yadav said that giving a ticket to a 'rapist' will malign the image of the party.

Meanwhile, Mukund Tripathi, Congress candidate from Deoria termed Yadav's allegations as baseless and said that he will file a defamation case against her. "Allegations are baseless. She is like my sister. To get or not get a ticket is not in my hands. There is not a single pending case against me in any court. Such allegations damage my reputation, I will file a defamation case (against her)," Tripathi said.

Congress unit of Uttar Pradesh has set up a three-member committee to inquire about the incident. The committee which has been set up on Sunday will submit its report within 3 days. Two workers--Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Santhwar have been suspended from the party after the incident. (ANI)