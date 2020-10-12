Following is a summary of current world news briefs. At least 11 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 11 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Sunday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said. Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of eight women and three children off the coast near Sfax late on Sunday, he said. Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey's navy has issued an advisory late Sunday saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next ten days, a step likely to revive tensions with NATO ally Greece. Two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han along with Oruc Reis exploration ship will continue works in an area including the south of Greek island of Kastellorizo until Oct. 22, the maritime notice said. Turning local, British PM Johnson to unveil new coronavirus rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England's worst affected areas. Northern England has been particularly hard hit by a new surge in coronavirus cases that has forced local lockdowns as students returned to schools and universities across Britain. Police in Belarus crack down on protesters, detain dozens

Security forces in Belarus detained dozens of protesters on Sunday and used force, including water cannon and batons, to break up crowds demanding a new presidential election, TV footage showed. Footage published by local news outlets showed police officers wearing black balaclavas dragging protesters into unmarked black vans and beating protesters with their batons at a rally that drew thousands onto the streets of the capital Minsk. Lithuanian opposition Homeland Union says on track to win election

Lithuania's main opposition party, the centre-right Homeland Union, appeared likely to win Sunday's first round of a national election, seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis' handling of the coronavirus crisis. With about 50% of votes counted, the party, which has roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement, was in the lead with 20.5%. Italy prepares new restrictions to fight spike in coronavirus cases

Italy is preparing fresh nationwide restrictions, including on private parties, in response to a recent spike in new coronavirus cases, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday. Speranza said Italy needed to add restrictions after having eased them for several weeks, as it aims to avoid a new national lockdown. Germans must reduce travel, partying to fight COVID-19, says Merkel aide

Germany should continue capping the number of people allowed at gatherings and clamp down on unnecessary travel as the country battles rising coronavirus infections, an aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday. "We must be a bit stricter in places where infection chains spread mostly, which is parties and, unfortunately, also travel," the chancellor's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told public broadcaster ARD. Iraqi militias say they have halted anti-U.S. attacks

An array of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups have suspended rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq's government present a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops, one of the groups said on Sunday. A spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq, said the groups were presenting no set deadline, but that if U.S. troops "insisted on staying" they would unleash much more violent attacks. Nagorno-Karabakh truce frays as both sides allege attacks

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians, and Azerbaijan also said it had launched airstrikes as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh looked increasingly frayed on Sunday. The Russian-brokered ceasefire, clinched after marathon talks in Moscow, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead. Nigeria's police disbands controversial anti-robbery Squad after protests

The head of Nigeria's police dissolved its Special Anti-Robbery Squad with immediate effect on Sunday, a police statement said, prompted by days of protests across the country against alleged brutality by the controversial unit. The protests broke out after a video circulated last week allegedly showing members of the unit - known as SARS - shooting dead a man in Delta state. It also prompted a globally-trending social media campaign to abolish the squad.