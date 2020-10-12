Left Menu
Cong alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan corrupt, amassed wealth by ripping off farmers, CM responds

While former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, the current CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes from a "poverty-stricken family" (bhooka nanga) and has amassed huge wealth by ripping off farmers, alleged Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on Sunday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

While former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, the current CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes from a "poverty-stricken family" (bhooka nanga) and has amassed huge wealth by ripping off farmers, alleged Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on Sunday. Gurjar, in a speech given on October 11, had levelled the allegations against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister."Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a poverty-stricken household. Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar said.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Chouhan on Monday said that his background made him understand the woes of the people, of those from the underprivileged sections of the society. "Yes, I belong to a poverty-stricken family, that's why I understand the pain of those who are hungry. Yes, I am poor, that's why I teach poor sons and daughters as Mama...I am poor, that's why I understand pain of every poor person," Singh's tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

Moreover, the BJP Madhya Pradesh unit slammed the Congress party over Gurjar's statement, terming it a symbol of Congress' mentality. "This is Congress' mentality, their pain and this is their thought. How can a farmer's son stand up to a known industrialist? That farmer's son which only bows in front of the public, whose life is dedicated to service of the people. The true colours of 'gulam' (slave) mindset of the Congress is now in the front," the tweet by the BJP MP handle read. (ANI)

