Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-The Electoral College and the 2020 U.S. presidential race

The Electoral College was a compromise between the nation's founders, who fiercely debated whether the president should be picked by Congress or through a popular vote. All but two states use a winner-take-all approach: The candidate that wins the most votes in that state gets all of its electoral votes.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:31 IST
EXPLAINER-The Electoral College and the 2020 U.S. presidential race

In the United States, the winner of a presidential election is determined not by a national vote but through a system called the Electoral College, which allots "electoral votes" to all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on their population.

Complicating things further, a web of laws and constitutional provisions kick in to resolve particularly close elections. Here are some of the rules that could decide the Nov. 3 contest between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

How does the Electoral College work? There are 538 electoral votes, meaning 270 are needed to win the election. In 2016, President Donald Trump lost the national popular vote to Hillary Clinton but secured 304 electoral votes to her 227.

Technically, Americans cast votes for electors, not the candidates themselves. Electors are typically party loyalists who pledge to support the candidate who gets the most votes in their state. Each elector represents one vote in the Electoral College. The Electoral College was a compromise between the nation's founders, who fiercely debated whether the president should be picked by Congress or through a popular vote.

All but two states use a winner-take-all approach: The candidate that wins the most votes in that state gets all of its electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska use a more complex district-based allocation system that could result in their combined nine electoral votes being split between Trump and Biden. Can electors go rogue?

Yes. In 2016, seven of the 538 electors cast ballots for someone other than their state’s popular vote winner, an unusually high number.

Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have laws intended to control rogue electors, or "faithless electors." Some provide a financial penalty for a rogue vote, while others call for the vote to be canceled and the elector replaced. When do the electors' votes have to be certified by?

Federal law requires that electors meet in their respective states and formally send their vote to Congress on "the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December." This year that date is Dec. 14. Under U.S. law, Congress will generally consider a state's result to be "conclusive" if it is finalized six days before the electors meet. This date, known as the "safe harbor" deadline, falls on Dec. 8 this year.

Those votes are officially tallied by Congress three weeks later and the president is sworn in on Jan. 20. What if officials in a particular state can't agree on who won?

Typically, governors certify the results in their respective states and share the information with Congress. But it is possible for "dueling slates of electors," in which the governor and legislature in a closely contested state could submit two different election results. The risk of this happening is heightened in states where the legislature is controlled by a different party than the governor. Several battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, have Democratic governors and Republican-controlled legislatures.

According to legal experts, it is unclear in this scenario whether Congress should accept the governor's electoral slate or not count the state's electoral votes at all. What if a candidate doesn't get 270 votes?

One flaw of the electoral college system is that it could produce a 269-269 tie. If that occurs, a newly elected House of Representatives would decide the fate of the presidency on Jan. 6, with each state's votes determined by a delegation, as required by the 12th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Currently, Republicans control 26 state delegations, while Democrats control 22. Pennsylvania is tied between Democratic and Republican members. Michigan has seven Democrats, six Republicans and one independent.

The composition of the House will change on Nov. 3, when all 435 House seats are up for grabs. Will the system ever change?

Critics say the Electoral College thwarts the will of the people. Calls for abolishing the system increased after George W. Bush won the 2000 election despite losing the popular vote, and again in 2016 when Trump pulled off a similar victory. The Electoral College is mandated in the Constitution, so abolishing it would require a constitutional amendment. Such amendments require two-thirds approval from both the House and Senate and ratification by the states, or a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures.

Republicans, who benefited from the Electoral College in the 2000 and 2016 elections, are unlikely to back such an amendment. Individuals states do have some freedom to change how their electors are chosen, and experts have floated proposals for reforming the system without a constitutional amendment.

Under one proposal, states would form a compact and agree to award all their electoral votes to whichever candidate wins the nationwide popular vote.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan's top aide steps down amid corruption allegations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen retd. Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned on Monday, amid allegations that he used his offices to help the family set up several off-shore businesses. I req...

BJP's poll arithmetic in Bihar seeks to maintain sway over

A strategy of keeping its upper caste support base intact while making inroads in the sizeable OBC and Dalit vote bank meets the eye upon perusal of the BJPs list of 46 candidates for the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar. Altoget...

Soccer-Radical plans for Premier League not dead yet despite swift opposition

Radical proposals to change English football backed by heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United have been met with swift criticism but Football League EFL chairman Rick Parry insists he will push forward with the plan.The proposals woul...

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Netflix is yet to renew its spiritual and cosmic journey with its global viewers. Yes, The Midnight Gospel Season 2 has not been renewed. However, the way this animated web series have received high attention and viewership across the world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020