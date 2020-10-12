Centre continues procurement of Kharif crops at MSP from farmers

With the commencement of the Kharif marketing season, the Central government is continuing to procure Kharif crops at its minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said on Monday. "Till October 7, 2020, the government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 376.65 MT (metric tonnes) of Moong having MSP value of Rs 2.71 crores benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," the Ministry tweeted from its official handle.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare also used a hashtag MSPhaiAurRahega, roughly translating to "MSP is here to stay". This comes amid opposition protests against the recently enacted farm laws and allegations that the Centre is looking to remove the MSP scheme. "Based on the proposal from the States, approval accorded for procurement of 30.70 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds for Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh," the Ministry tweeted.

"Sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the State of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala was also given," it added. (ANI)