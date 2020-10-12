Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK welcomes Kushboo joining BJP

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday welcomed actor-politician Kushboo Sundar joining its ally BJP, saying it is "a good and happy" move by her. Kushboo joining our ally, the BJP is a good and happy step," the Minister told reporters here, reacting to the popular actor joining the BJP.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:12 IST
AIADMK welcomes Kushboo joining BJP

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday welcomed actor-politician Kushboo Sundar joining its ally BJP, saying it is "a good and happy" move by her. Senior party leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar extended the AIADMK'sbest wishesand greetings to her.

"It is a good thing. Kushboo joining our ally, the BJP is a good and happy step," the Minister told reporters here, reacting to the popular actor joining the BJP. Kushboo quit the Congress after a six-year long association with it and joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of its leaders, including state unit chief L Murugan.

On BJP leader Pon Radhakrishanan saying that his party welcomed AIADMK naming Chief Minister K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the ruling combine for 2021 assembly elections, Jayakumar said: "They are part of the AIADMK-led alliance (in Tamli Nadu) and they should accept it." The assembly elections are due during April-May next year in the state..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cloth masks my protect from viruses only if washed daily: Study

Cloth masks may reduce the transmission of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, only if they are washed daily at high temperatures, according to a study. Both cloth masks and surgical masks should be considered contaminated af...

Imran Khan's top aide steps down amid corruption allegations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen retd. Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned on Monday, amid allegations that he used his offices to help the family set up several off-shore businesses. I req...

BJP's poll arithmetic in Bihar seeks to maintain sway over

A strategy of keeping its upper caste support base intact while making inroads in the sizeable OBC and Dalit vote bank meets the eye upon perusal of the BJPs list of 46 candidates for the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar. Altoget...

Soccer-Radical plans for Premier League not dead yet despite swift opposition

Radical proposals to change English football backed by heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United have been met with swift criticism but Football League EFL chairman Rick Parry insists he will push forward with the plan.The proposals woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020