Karnataka cabinet reshuffle is proof of govt's failure in handling COVID pandemic: Congress
The Congress in Karnataka on Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the government's miserable failure in handling COVID-19.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:16 IST
The Congress in Karnataka on Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the government's miserable failure in handling COVID-19. Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio by Yediyurappa today and it was allocated to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.
"The Cabinet Reshuffle done by CM @BSYBJP is proof of this government's miserable failure in handling the COVID Pandemic. The fact that the Health Minister has been changed adds credence to our charge that this Govt's incompetency has led to massive loss of life and livelihood," Shivakumar tweeted.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
