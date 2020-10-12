Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aliyev says does not know when talks with Armenia to start, but Turkey should be involved

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday he did not know when talks with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute would start, but that Turkey should involved in a the solution process, as pressure mounted on a fragile ceasefire between the warring sides. Even if many Western countries do not want to accept it, Turkey's word is big, it's fully independent," he said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:19 IST
Aliyev says does not know when talks with Armenia to start, but Turkey should be involved

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday he did not know when talks with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute would start, but that Turkey should involved in a the solution process, as pressure mounted on a fragile ceasefire between the warring sides. On Monday, Azeri and Armenian forces accused each other of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, days after a humanitarian ceasefire intended to stop the heaviest fighting over the enclave for more than 25 years.

Aliyev said the Minsk group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, was biased, and that Turkey, which he described as a global power due to its involvment Syria, Libya and other international conflicts, must be involved in the solution process. "Turkey is also a member of the Minsk group, why shouldn't it be among the co-chairs? Even if many Western countries do not want to accept it, Turkey's word is big, it's fully independent," he said.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ACB arrests Palghar ZP staff for bribery

A junior assistant with PalgharZilla Parishad was arrested on Monday for allegedly demandingand accepting a bribe from a contractor, an ACB official saidA case under Prevention of Corruption Act has beenregistered against Prakash Pagi 46 af...

Britannia steps up investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 cr

Food company Britannia Industries on Monday announced stepping up its investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 crore. To cater to the growing demand of its products, Britannia Industries has enhanced the investment plans from earlier Rs 300 crore...

Goa to provide 5,000 home isolation kits to COVID-19 patients

The Goa government would distribute 5,000 home isolation kits consisting of masks, medicines and other essential items to COVID-19 patients in a week, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday. He said in a statement that each kit...

SC adjourns for 4 weeks plea seeking release of Kerala journalist arrested in Hathras

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for four weeks the hearing on a habeus corpus plea seeking the release of Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan, who was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, which on his way to Hathras. A bench of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020