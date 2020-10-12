Dr Ram Manohar Lohia dedicated his life to strengthening democracy: PM Modi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to socialist Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on Monday on his death anniversary, saying that he dedicated his life to strengthening the democracy.

"The one who dedicated his life to strengthening the democracy, one who practiced what he preached, and the one who followed the democratic standards throughout his life, Lohiaji is an inspiration for the entire country," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"Salutations to Lohiaji, the promoter of socialism, who considered ideologies above power and the nation's interests as paramount, on his death anniversary," he added. (ANI)