BJP to issue 'black paper' to highlight Rajasthan govt's failures: Poonia

The BJP will issue a "black paper" to highlights the Rajasthan government’s failures, state party president Satish Poonia said on Monday

Poonia alleged that the crime graph in the state is rising with an increase in unemployment and stalling of development works. The BJP will raise these issues prominently through the "black paper", Poonia said. The BJP leader also targeted the Congress over the Karauli incident where a temple priest was burnt alive last week. Poonia told reporters that the Congress is involved in the politics of caste and communalism. The BJP leader also exuded confidence of winning the municipal corporation elections in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.