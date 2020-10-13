Cong approves Mamata Kundu, Himanshu Bhusan Mallick as party candidates for upcoming Odisha legislative assembly bypolls
Congress has fielded Mamata Kundu from Balasore and Himanshu Bhusan Mallick Tirtol assembly constituencies for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly of Odisha.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 03:28 IST
A press note from AICC said, Congress President Sonia Gandhi. has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following, persons as party candidates to contest the ensuing bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha.
From Balasore constituency Mamata Kundu, from Tritil-SC constituency Himanshu Bhusan Mallick. (ANI)
