Missing Laluji's presence, his ability to raise spirits amid adversity, says Tejashwi Yadav

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will miss its Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's presence and ability to raise the cadre's spirit this election, said his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday before kickstarting the party's campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:51 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Tejashwi said that although his father will not be a part of the campaign, he fully understands its importance and has, therefore, asked all leaders to devote their time and attention to ensure victory. "Well, of course, we are going to miss Laluji. Not only all of us in the party but the people of Bihar as well. People placed their trust on him and the RJD in the last election and it is because of him that we emerged as the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly. He set the path that we all are walking on. He fully understands the importance of these elections for the people of Bihar and has asked us to work hard and give it our best," Tejashwi said.

The RJD founder had recently secured bail from the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the Chaibasa Treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, this would be the first time Lalu would not be able to take part in the campaigning in three decades as another case is still pending before the court. Highlighting the message the party founder has given to the leaders, Tejashwi said, "He has asked us to raise the people's voice and stand by them. He has asked us to reach out to people in these difficult times and reassure them that things will change for the better in the coming months. We are going to miss his presence, his energy, and his ability to raise spirits amidst adversity."

Tejaswi expressed the hope that his father will be released in time to take part in the oath-taking ceremony, following a victory for the RJD-led "Mahagathbandan" (Grand Alliance) in the forthcoming polls. "I am hopeful that my father will be released before the oath-taking ceremony," he said.

Yadav was earlier shifted to the residence of the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Ranchi, where he had been admitted for months owing to poor health, to prevent exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The 243-seat Bihar Assembly is going to polls in three phases. Voting will be conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the results will be out on November 10. (ANI)

