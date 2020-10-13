Left Menu
Khaseo Anar Congress candidate for Pungro Kiphire seat

The by-election to the two Assembly seats Pungro Kiphire and Southern Angami I - will be held on November 3. Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president K Therie handed over the party ticket to Kiphire District Congress Committee president, Khaseo Anar as the party candidate for Pungro-Kiphire seat.

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:43 IST
The Nagaland Congress unit on Tuesday announced that Khaseo Anar will be the party candidate for the by-election to the Pungro Kiphire Assembly constituency. The by-election to the two Assembly seats Pungro Kiphire and Southern Angami I - will be held on November 3.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president K Therie handed over the party ticket to Kiphire District Congress Committee president, Khaseo Anar as the party candidate for Pungro-Kiphire seat. Therie said the party will not set up a candidate for the Southern Angami-I seat as the Naga People's Front has decided to field their candidate.

He said the Congress will work out soon with NPF to support each other. The NPF has not made any official statement on the issue.

The by-election to the two seats was necessitated following the demise of the sitting MLAs in both the seats. Therie said that Congress will not give a walkover to BJP as other political parties are unlikely to field candidate for the Pungro Kiphire seat.

The BJP, however, is yet to make any formal declaration of the candidate for the Pungro-Kiphire seat..

