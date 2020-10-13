Nitish Kumar to address four rallies on Wednesday
Bihar Chief Minister Chief Nitish Kumar will address four rallies on Wednesday as part of Janata Dal-United campaign for Bihar assembly elections.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:03 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Chief Nitish Kumar will address four rallies on Wednesday as part of Janata Dal-United campaign for Bihar assembly elections. He will address rallies in Banka, Bhagalpur, Munger and Patna marking the start of an intense campaign for the polls by the JD-U leader. He will address rallies at Jamui, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and Patna on Thursday.
Bihar will go for three-phased elections beginning October 28. JD-U, BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting polls together. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Munger
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- Kumar
- Bhagalpur
- Jitan Ram Manjhi's
- Patna
ALSO READ
Will be painful if JD(U) gives ticket to ex-Bihar DGP: Cong
NGT directs Bihar Pollution Control Board to frame guidelines for installation of mobile towers
Vijay Deverakonda announces his next with director Sukumar
Bihar polls: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Pappu Yadav, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan form Progressive Democratic Alliance to contest Bihar assembly polls