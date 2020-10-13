Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspects in Michigan kidnap plot also weighed targeting Virginia governor -FBI

Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Thirteen people including at least seven tied to an armed militia were arrested last week and accused of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor Whitmer, who has come under criticism from Republican President Donald Trump and from right-wing extremists for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:15 IST
Suspects in Michigan kidnap plot also weighed targeting Virginia governor -FBI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday.

Thirteen people including at least seven tied to an armed militia were arrested last week and accused of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor Whitmer, who has come under criticism from Republican President Donald Trump and from right-wing extremists for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic. FBI Special Agent Richard Trask was testifying at a hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan to decide whether five of the suspects accused of federal kidnapping charges should be granted bail.

During a planning meeting in Dublin, Ohio, in June, some of the suspects also discussed targeting Northam, who like Whitmer is a Democrat who has enacted coronavirus restrictions that they opposed, the agent said. "At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders," Trask said, basing his testimony on evidence from confidential informants, including encrypted communications from the group.

The FBI gleaned from the group's messages that one of the suspects had at one point suggested going to Whitmer's house to "cap her," possibly disguised as a pizza delivery man, Trask said. One suspect floated the idea of grabbing a pizza delivery person and taking his shirt in order to carry out the plan, Trask said.

The defendants in Tuesday's hearing are among six people facing federal kidnapping charges who could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. Seven suspects associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group face state charges in Michigan.

Their arrests last week, in the final stretches of the Nov. 3 presidential campaign, underscored the country's political polarization as Trump seeks re-election against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trask said the plotters were eager to carry out some action before the election, with one suggesting they put her on trial for treason.

Michigan is considered a state where voters could favor either Biden or Trump, potentially swinging a close national election. Internal U.S. security memos in recent months have warned that violent domestic extremists could pose a threat to election-related targets, a concern exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, political tensions, civil unrest and foreign disinformation campaigns.

The plotting took place after Trump in April had tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" and "LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!" in reference to gun rights under the U.S. Constitution.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

BJP hits out at Raj govt over 'rise' in crimes

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday targeted the Congress government over the alleged increase in the number of crimes in Rajasthan. BJP leaders said if the chief minister is also in charge of the home affairs, then it was expected that c...

Trump's Supreme Court pick says she is not 'hostile' to Obamacare, dodges on abortion

President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing she is not hostile to the Obamacare law, as Democrats have suggested, and declined to specify whether she believes landm...

Africa could be next century's growth engine: L&T CEO

Africa could be the next centurys economic growth engine, and Larsen Toubro hopes to be a part of its journey, LT chief executive and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said on Tuesday. He was addressing a session on Reimagining Resilient ...

Key party in Malaysia's ruling coalition mulls pulling out

The biggest party in Malaysias ruling coalition said it was considering pulling out, striking a blow to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in the midst of a challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar met the countrys king earlier on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020