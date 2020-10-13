Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarma hints at strained ties with BPF in Assam

Hinting that all is not well in the ruling NDA in Assam, where assembly electionsare due in 2021, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said continuation of the saffron party's alliance with Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) will depend on "the prevailing situation".

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:22 IST
Sarma hints at strained ties with BPF in Assam

Hinting that all is not well in the ruling NDA in Assam, where assembly electionsare due in 2021, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said continuation of the saffron party's alliance with Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) will depend on "the prevailing situation". BJP and the BPF are separately contesting the polls to the Bodoland Territorial Counicl (BTC), which is likely to be held in December. Both parties have levelled allegations against each other during the campaigning.

Sarma said the relationship between the two parties had been smooth during the first BJP-led NDA government of Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam. "The relationship with BPF at the state-level is still intact. We are looking forward to the same with the BPF for the next five years but it will depend on the prevailing situation," he said without elaborating.

Assam BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the party is "fully ready" for the BTC and Assembly polls. The state cabinet had on October 7 decided to request the State Election Commission to hold the postponed BTC election in December 2020.

The election to the 40-member BTC was originally scheduled on April 4, but was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi assumed charge of the Council on expiry of its five-year term on Apr 27, 2020. The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April of 2021. The 2016 elections gave a fractured mandate and no party has an absolute majority in the current assembly.

The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF have 14 and 12 lawmakers respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

BJP hits out at Raj govt over 'rise' in crimes

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday targeted the Congress government over the alleged increase in the number of crimes in Rajasthan. BJP leaders said if the chief minister is also in charge of the home affairs, then it was expected that c...

Trump's Supreme Court pick says she is not 'hostile' to Obamacare, dodges on abortion

President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing she is not hostile to the Obamacare law, as Democrats have suggested, and declined to specify whether she believes landm...

Africa could be next century's growth engine: L&T CEO

Africa could be the next centurys economic growth engine, and Larsen Toubro hopes to be a part of its journey, LT chief executive and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said on Tuesday. He was addressing a session on Reimagining Resilient ...

Key party in Malaysia's ruling coalition mulls pulling out

The biggest party in Malaysias ruling coalition said it was considering pulling out, striking a blow to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in the midst of a challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar met the countrys king earlier on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020