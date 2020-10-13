Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former union minister K K Tewary demands Bihar Cong in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil's resignation

Accusing Congress in-charge of Bihar affairs Shaktisinh Gohil of taking money for giving party tickets in the assembly elections, former union minister K K Tewary on Tuesday demanded Gohil's resignation and a probe against him.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:16 IST
Former union minister K K Tewary demands Bihar Cong in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil's resignation
The Bihar Legislative Assembly (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Accusing Congress in-charge of Bihar affairs Shaktisinh Gohil of taking money for giving party tickets in the assembly elections, former union minister K K Tewary on Tuesday demanded Gohil's resignation and a probe against him. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tewary asserted that party's poll prospect in Bihar was good but his (Gohil's) "shabby deal" with the RJD might harm its chance.

Gohil could not be contacted for his reaction. "I demand immediate resignation of Shaktisinh Gohil as Bihar in-charge. His record of managing party affairs in Bihar has been marked with a dubious agenda which is harming the prospect of the party in the elections," Tewary told PTI.

Expressing his displeasure over not being consulted on any issue including distribution of tickets, Tewary said, "His arbitrary selection of party candidates and hostility towards some senior Congress leaders of the state leave much to be desired." Tewary was a two-time Member of Parliament from Buxar in Bihar in 1980 and 1984 and was a Union minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government. "Ever since this man (Gohil) has taken over as in- charge of Bihar Congress, his method of working is opaque and non transparent," the senior Congress leader said.

Under seat-sharing deal in the Mahagathbandhan, Congress got 70 seats out of total 243 seats in the state assembly. Tewary, however, said the RJD has given those seats to the Congress where neither of the two parties has ever won.

Tewary urged the Congress high command to order an inquiry by senior leaders into the handling of the party's affairs in Bihar by Gohil.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana CM asks agri employees to work with more coordination

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday that the employees of Agriculture Department should work with more coordination and dedication in the wake of Telanganas farm sector making rapid strides, adding that the government was tak...

Canada's Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy

Canadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the countrys top health officials say, as long as they practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands. In Canad...

Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

Citigroup Incs outgoing chief executive came under fire on Tuesday for mistakes that have led to regulatory penalties during a conference call to discuss quarterly results, with analysts questioning his pay and why he is not leaving immedia...

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020