Assam chief secretary's police officer brother quizzed in job scam

Marathon interrogation of senior police officer Kumar Sanjit Krishna, the brother of Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, was underway and his house searched in connection with the recruitment scam, his family and officials said on Tuesday. Sanjit Krishna, who was transferred to Barpeta as SP of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) from Karimganj where he was posted as the superintendent of police, and his two bodyguards are being interrogated since Monday at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati, senior officials said.

His residence was also searched two days back, said a source close to the development. DIG (Southern Region) Dilip Kumar Dey and new Karimganj SP Mayank Kumar along with CID sleuths went to Sanjit Krishna's earlier office in the Barak Valley district and met Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP.

When contacted, the Assam Police declined to confirm the development. Meanwhile, the police officer's two sons, Ishan Sagar Krishna and Ayshmaan Krishna, posted on Facebook about the interrogation of their father and expressed anguish over the reporting by some local TV channels.

They claimed that Sanjit Krishna was not issued any summon for interrogation and he voluntarily went to the CID headquarters to present himself in front of the investigators. "Without any such notice for summoning, he went to the Police Headquarters and Crime Investigation Department to speak for himself but none was being heard by any senior officials," they said in identical posts.

Sanjit Krishna has no role in the scam and all allegations to involve his name are "utter nonsense and completely biased", they said. "It is to harm the image of a family that has been selflessly working towards betterment of the state since generations. It is an absolute conspiracy by some group of people to victimise my father and indirectly harm the image of my uncle who is the Chief Secretary of the state," they added.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna said that if his brother has done something wrong, then the law will take its course. "As Chief Secretary, I have been supporting an independent and neutral enquiry from the beginning... and I believe whoever is guilty will be brought to justice. It has also been brought to my notice that few individuals/officers are trying to keep the focus on me in the media instead of the enquiry for the reasons better known to them," he said.

"I am used to mud slinging many times earlier too without any fault... But, why drag my name, photo in media and focus me with some motives. This is cheap," the chief secretary said in a Facebook post. So far, multiple agencies of Assam Police have arrested 50 persons, including retired DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta and BJP leader Diban Deka who was later expelled from the party, from different parts of the state and outside.

After being in police custody of six days, Dutta, one of the prime accused, was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, while Deka is already in jail. During the marathon raids on October 10 and 11 in four districts by multiple teams, around Rs 5.4 crore in cash was seized.

On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police got leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced across the state. Around 66,000 candidates had downloaded their admit cards for appearing in the written tests across 154 centres in all the districts.