Punjab to bring legislation against Centre's farm laws; special assembly session on Oct 19

In the last assembly session on August 28, a resolution was passed by a majority to reject three contentious farm ordinances, which later took the shape of the laws. The opposition parties and protesting farmers have also been demanding from the Congress-led state government to convene a special session of the assembly to negate the new farm laws.

The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the Centre’s farm laws. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here. The meeting was held through a video conferencing, according to a government statement.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that his government will fight the “anti-federal and vicious” farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes. A few days ago, the CM had said he would call a special session of the assembly to bring in necessary amendments to state laws to negate the “dangerous impact” of the central legislations, which are designed to “ruin” the farmers as well as the state's agriculture and economy.

With the cabinet decision, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the 13th (special) session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, the statement said. In the last assembly session on August 28, a resolution was passed by a majority to reject three contentious farm ordinances, which later took the shape of the laws.

The opposition parties and protesting farmers have also been demanding from the Congress-led state government to convene a special session of the assembly to negate the new farm laws. Farmers had even given an ultimatum to the Punjab government to convene a special session of the assembly. They have been demanding that the three laws passed by Parliament recently be repealed.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates..

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

