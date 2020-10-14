Left Menu
MP bypolls: Chouhan, Scindia among BJP's 30 star campaigners

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Thawar Chand Gehlot are some of the 30 star campaigners of the BJP for the next month's bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in MP.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Thawar Chand Gehlot are some of the 30 star campaigners of the BJP for the next month's bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in MP. The BJP on Wednesday released a list of its star campaigners for the November 3 by-elections in the party-ruled state.

Besides Chouhan, Scindia, Tomar and Gehlot, former state chief minister Uma Bharti, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, state BJP chief Vihsnu Dutt Sharma also figure in the list. BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, senior party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava are some other star campaigners of the party.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader K K Mishra sought to know why BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur was not made a star campaigner, while Scindia, who was Congress's poll campaign in-charge in the 2018 state elections, was made one. State BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal, however, said, "It hardly matters in the BJP as all the 30 star campaigners are capable enough to take on the Congress on their own in the bypolls." PTI MAS NP NP

