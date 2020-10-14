Left Menu
Mehbooba Mufti to attend meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories at NC president's residence: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday met Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti along with his father Farooq Abdullah and invited her to attend a meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:09 IST
Visual from the meeting. (Photo: Twitter@OmarAbdullah ). Image Credit: ANI

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday met Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti along with his father Farooq Abdullah and invited her to attend a meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories. Omar confirmed that the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who was released from detention on Tuesday, will attend the meeting which will be held at Farooq's residence on Thursday.

"After 14 months, Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention yesterday. There was no political motive, we just came to see her. Farooq Abdullah has requested Mufti to come for a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories at his residence at 4 pm. She said she will attend. We will also look at the current political situation," Omar told reporters here after meeting Mufti. "My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb's invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Post-meeting, Mufti tweeted: "It was nice of you & Farooq sahab to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. Im sure together we all can change things for the better." A day before the abrogation of Article 370, a resolution 'Gupkar Declaration' was issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019, at the Gupkar residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

The parties resolved that they would unitedly protect and defend the identity, autonomy, and special status of Jammu and Kashmir. In August this year, the parties had met again and vowed to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 26, the Communist Party of India extended its support for the Gupkar Declaration. "Communist Party of India extends support for Gupkar Declaration. CPI delegation led by its leader Mr. A R Tukroo calls on party President Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence today and extended the partys support for the joint efforts to restore pre Aug 05 2019 situation in J&K," National Conference tweeted. (ANI)

