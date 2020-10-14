Left Menu
Every vote for JD-U candidate will force children to migrate from Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday made a strong attack on Janta Dal-United, saying every vote given to party candidates will force children to migrate from the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:46 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday made a strong attack on Janta Dal-United, saying every vote given to party candidates will force children to migrate from the state. He also targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he needs a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the election campaign but LJP's thinking is aligned to that of Prime Minister.

"Every vote given to JD-U candidate will force your child to migrate tomorrow. Nitish Kumar needs to put photo of the Prime Minister. Our thinking aligns with that of the Prime Minister. We share a relationship of heart," Paswan said during video conferencing with LJP candidates for Bihar polls. The LJP chief said that his party will not seek votes on religion and caste.

"The issue of the election will be Bihar first, Bihari first. LJP will not seek votes on religion and caste but will ask people to vote for Bihar first, Bihari first. Some people do divide and rule politics. Chirag Paswan cannot work under the leadership of those who prevented the Biharis from entering Bihar during the lockdown period," he said. After his father Ramvilas Paswan's death on October 8, the LJP chief has not stepped out of his home for poll campaigning.

LJP, which has come out of NDA in Bihar, has decided to put up candidates on seats contested by JD-U. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had said his party may write to the Election Commission to prevent any other party except partners of NDA from using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph in their posters.

"If needed, we will write to the election commission that only four parties- JD-U, BJP, HAM and VIP - can use photo of PM Modi and if any other party found using his photo then Election Commission would be free to take action," Sushil Modi had said. The LJP has announced candidates on 27 seats going to polls in the first phase of state polls.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

