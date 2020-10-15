K'taka bypolls: BJP, its candidate for RR Nagar using govt

Accusing the ruling BJP in Karnataka of indulging in politics of "cowardice and hate" by filing an FIR against its candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency here, for alleged violation of election rules, the state Congress on Thursday said the party will not bow to such threats. KPCC chief D K Shivakumar without taking his name alleged that BJP candidate N Munirathna, was trying to intimidate Congress candidate Kusuma H and its workers in RR Nagar, with the support from the government by filing an FIR against her.

Claiming that the Congress candidate has not violated any election rules, he further said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP candidate were indulging in dirty politics to threaten its workers, using police, "as they dont want us to face this election". He also demanded for transfer and action against the inspector who filed the FIR.

By-elections are scheduled in RR Nagar along with Sira in Tumakuru district on November 3. By-poll to RR Nagar was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.

He is now the BJP candidate. According to Shivakumar, Kusuma along with CLP leader Siddaramaiah and few supporters have been accused of forcefully entering the BBMP office premises with their vehicles, for filing nomination on Wednesday, moving aside the barricades erected there, with the help of the latter's escort team.

Citing violation of the model code of conduct and also under charges of preventing public servant from discharging duty an FIR has been booked, he said, as he claimed to having documents to show that leaders of other political parties, MLAs including two Ministers were in the 100-metre radius of the office and questioned as to why no case was booked against them. "If there was violation, file FIR against Siddaramaiah or gunman, other than that by filing a case against a woman candidate, who is just opening her eyes in politics, an attempt is being made to threaten our party workers. It is not just an atrocity on one woman but against all our karyakartas, entire womenfolk and voters," Shivakumar added.

Stating that the Congress will not fear such threats and FIRs, the KPCC chief said by filing cases against our candidate they are trying to send a message that they don't want us to face this election and want us to sit at home. Demanding registration of cases against all those within the 100-metres radius, and accusing the police and authorities of indulging in politics, he said, "we have evidence to show where Deputy CM and Revenue Minister were, why no case against them, but only against Kusuma?" ... wear bangles, they are unfit to be called officials." Conceding that it was the Congress that nurtured the now BJP candidate Munirathana, Shivakumar said, we realise our mistake.

"It is not my question alone, people from JD(S), also people from BJP are pained by him and people will give answers to his politics in the days to come," he added.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.