Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP cites Karnataka Minorities Commission report to target oppn parties

The BJP on Thursday cited a Karnataka Minorities Commission report to hit out at opposition parties and "secular" politicians for "looting" the waqf land meant for poor Muslims in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:31 IST
BJP cites Karnataka Minorities Commission report to target oppn parties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Thursday cited a Karnataka Minorities Commission report to hit out at opposition parties and "secular" politicians for "looting" the waqf land meant for poor Muslims in the state. BJP spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the commission has pointed out in its report that over 29,000 acres of waqf land in Karnataka were "surreptitiously and illegally" transferred for commercial use. He also said the report was prepared in 2012, but was tabled in the state assembly eight years and two "secular" governments later in September this year.

"It is only now that eight years and two secular chief ministers later that this report, that is both damning and explosive, reveals the extent of the loot and exploitation of the assets and resources meant for poor Muslims. It is an indictment with facts and evidence of many so called secular politicians and Karnataka Wakf Board," he said. The BJP spokesperson expressed the hope that Karnataka and other states will now investigate the brazen exploitation of waqf properties across the country by vested interests.

The waqf board in Karnataka held 54,000 acres of land of which 29,000 acres were "illegally" used for commercial purposes, Chandrasekhar said, citing the report. It is losing around Rs 100 crore due to this, he claimed.

The BJP leader named Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and C M Ibrahim as among the alleged beneficiaries of the irregularities. While the BJP seeks progress of every Indian, the so-called secular politicians have a long history of exploiting those they claim to protect, Chandrasekhar said.

Citing a 1998 judgment of the Supreme Court, he noted that properties bequeathed to waqf are unique and as they cannot be taken away from its ownership. It is said that "once a waqf always a waqf", the BJP spokesperson added.

This commission report is a result of the fearless hard work, integrity and commitment of many in the Muslim community themselves, not least of all the then Chairman of Karnataka Minorities commission Anwar Mannipady, he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

State has no religion, wrong on UP govt's part to spend Rs 4,200 cr on Kumbh: Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy on Thursday by tweeting that it was wrong on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government to spend Rs 4,200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, with the BJP alleging the opposition part...

South African called to adopt right localisation policy at larger scale

If South Africa is to adopt the right localisation policy at a larger scale, about 3.2 percentage points could be added to the countrys annual GDP, says President Cyril Ramaphosa. This policy would include manufacturing 10 of goods locally,...

Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris canceled travel plans through Sunday as a precaution after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Biden campaign said in a statement. Harris, who the campaign said ...

UPDATE 2-OPEC+ panel discusses weaker oil demand outlook, Libya output - sources

An OPEC technical committee on Thursday discussed higher oil supply as production resumes in Libya along with a weaker demand outlook due to a second wave of coronavirus infections, two OPEC sources said. The Joint Technical Committee, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020