U.S. House's McCarthy doesn't expect covid-19 aid deal before election if Pelosi involved

U.S. House's McCarthy doesn't expect covid-19 aid deal before election if Pelosi involvedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:38 IST
U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday he does not expect agreement on a fresh coronavirus relief package before Election Day on Nov. 3 as long as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is involved in negotiations, saying she is the "one stumbling block" to a deal getting done.
At a news conference, McCarthy also sidestepped a question about President Donald Trump's willingness expressed earlier Thursday to go higher than $1.8 trillion on a coronavirus aid package. McCarthy said $1.8 trillion was "a very big deal," but added: "It doesn't matter what our answer would be, because the Speaker has denied anything for moving."
