Johnson to set out UK's Brexit approach on Friday, Frost says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his approach to Brexit on Friday after his chief negotiator described the European Union's latest demands in trade talks as disappointing and surprising. Britain left the EU in January and the estranged allies have since been locked in complex negotiations to try to agree a free trade deal for when a status-quo transition period ends on Dec. 31.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:03 IST
Britain left the EU in January and the estranged allies have since been locked in complex negotiations to try to agree a free trade deal for when a status-quo transition period ends on Dec. 31. The European Union on Thursday put the onus on Britain to compromise.

"PM @BorisJohnson will set out UK reactions and approach tomorrow in the light of his statement of 7 September," Britain's Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said. Johnson set a deal deadline Of Oct. 15 on Sept. 7 and said if none is agreed both sides should "accept that and move on".

"Disappointed by the #EUCO conclusions on UK/EU negotiations," Frost added on Twitter. "Surprised EU is no longer committed to working 'intensively' to reach a future partnership as agreed with (Ursula von der Leyen) @vonderleyen on 3 October. "Also surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from UK. It's an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation."

