U.S. Senate's McConnell says it is 'reprehensible' that social media platforms blocked stories

U.S. Senate's McConnell says it is 'reprehensible' that social media platforms blocked storiesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:43 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday it was "absolutely reprehensible" that social media platforms had blocked stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.
"There ought not to be any kind of a speech police in this country," McConnell, speaking in Marion, Kentucky, said.
"I don't think any monopoly ... ought to be able to pick and choose who gets to speak." He said he was sympathetic with the actions of several Republican senators, who are moving to subpoena Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey in the matter.
