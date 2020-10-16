Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP names Yogeshwar Dutt as party candidate for Baroda bypoll in Haryana

The ruling BJP on Thursday named party leader and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt as its nominee for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly constituency. The party on Thursday evening announced Dutt's name for the seat. The wrestler-turned-politician, who hails from Bhainswal Kalan village in Sonipat district, had joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the state assembly polls.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 00:36 IST
BJP names Yogeshwar Dutt as party candidate for Baroda bypoll in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling BJP on Thursday named party leader and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt as its nominee for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly constituency. According to a party statement, the wrestler-turned-politician will contest the November 3 bypoll from Baroda seat in Sonipat.

The last date to file nomination for the bypoll is Friday. The bye-election was necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April. In the 2019 assembly polls, Dutt had lost to Hooda from the seat. Till about midnight, the Congress was yet to announce its candidate for the seat.

Earlier in the morning, some sports personalities including BJP leader Babita Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat and Dutt had met Chief Minister M L Khattar in Delhi. The sportspersons batted for Dutt's candidature for the Baroda seat, which the saffron party has never won.

Khattar earlier said that the party's state unit had discussed 25 names, but shortlisted four and sent it to the party high command. The party on Thursday evening announced Dutt's name for the seat.

The wrestler-turned-politician, who hails from Bhainswal Kalan village in Sonipat district, had joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the state assembly polls. Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, also won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.

Ahead of the next month's bypolls, Dutt has been actively campaigning in the constituency. The leaders of the BJP, which is contesting the bypoll with the backing of its ally Jannayak Janta Party, have exuded confidence that they will wrest the seat from the Congress.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters march on Nigerian parliament after army threatens to step in

Hundreds of protesters marched to the gates of Nigerias parliament on Thursday, hours after the army said it was ready to step in and restore order after more than a week of demonstrations against police brutality. The protest defied a ban ...

Soccer-EFL clubs reject Premier League's 'rescue' offer

The English Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, has rejected a 50 million pounds 65 million COVID-19 bail-out offer from the top flight, the EFL said on Thursday. The Premier League made the offer on ...

Swimming-ISL keeps door open for absent Australians at Budapest event

International Swimming League ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin is keeping the door open for Australias top swimmers despite most pulling out of season two of his pro series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten teams will be competing behind c...

HC slams PSC official for not providing copies of exam answer sheets to applicant

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, observing that its state public information officer SPIO has committed gross illegality by not supplying certified copies of answ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020