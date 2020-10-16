Left Menu
PM Modi to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from Oct 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in poll-bound Bihar starting from October 23, said former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in poll-bound Bihar starting from October 23, said former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. "PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held," Fadnavis said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party was born to save a politician from corruption. "The Chief Minister at that time was of Janata Dal and when his name came to light in a big scam and party pressured the Chief Minister to resign then RJD was formed," Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib said.

Every village in Bihar will have internet access through optical fiber, Prasad said. "Prime Minister Modi had announced from the Red Fort that all the villages of the country will have internet connectivity through optical fiber. We will connect all villages of Bihar through optical fiber," he added.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. The JDU, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota. BJP had earlier this week formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls. The LJP has decided not to contest Bihar Assembly elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of NDA in the state. The party will not contest the seats being contested by the BJP but will fight on those that are being contested by JDU.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

